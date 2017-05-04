Confederate monuments: Supporters rally outside Capitol

Demonstrators waved Confederate flags outside the Louisiana State Capitol on Thursday in protest of New Orleans' contentious decision to remove four monuments in the city representing the Confederacy and in support of three bills before the Legislature that aim to protect them. Most demonstrators waved various Confederate and American flags and hailed from Louisiana, including Prairieville, Marksville, Opelousas, Jennings, Oak Grove, Morehouse Parish and Monroe.

