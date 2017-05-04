Confederate monuments: Supporters ral...

Confederate monuments: Supporters rally outside Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NOLA.com

Demonstrators waved Confederate flags outside the Louisiana State Capitol on Thursday in protest of New Orleans' contentious decision to remove four monuments in the city representing the Confederacy and in support of three bills before the Legislature that aim to protect them. Most demonstrators waved various Confederate and American flags and hailed from Louisiana, including Prairieville, Marksville, Opelousas, Jennings, Oak Grove, Morehouse Parish and Monroe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barry Bordelon thoughts? 9 min Tbh 2
The future of Church Point 11 hr hmmmm 4
mom and daughter always seen at walmart and mcd... May 3 countrygirl123 7
Big Crystal May 3 fb friend 9
News 3 arrested after 2-year-old left in vehicle out... May 3 silver 1
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) May 2 NastyGal 34
Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09) May 1 Jamie 325
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,826,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC