Citizen divides time between music, c...

Citizen divides time between music, civic concern

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Daily World

On the second Tuesday of every month you can find him at the Opelousas City Hall. He is on the front row second seat attending the monthly meeting of the mayor and Board of Aldermen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crooked Sheriff or No ability 40 min wow wow 7
The Pimp Marshall of Ville Platte 22 hr deuces 2
st landry ems vs; acaidian amb. (Dec '06) Sat Sport 70
News Top: Ardoin, left and Nelson. Bottom: Arvie, le... Sat BBW AQUARIUS 1
News Sheriff Soileau at the Bond Commission Meeting Fri Shawn 1
Heather Manuel infecting everywhere (Jun '14) May 12 Charise Suire 7
Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ... May 11 The one who saw i... 6
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC