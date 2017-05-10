Call 337-948-TIPS if you have informa...

Call 337-948-TIPS if you have information on this crime

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public identifying the suspects involved in two vehicle burglaries in the Opelousas area. On April 14, 2017, the suspect was captured on surveillance on Cypress Drive attempting to break into a vehicle at 4:03 a.m. Then on April 15, 2017, there were two vehicle burglaries on Rue De Hunter Rd. in Opelousas.

