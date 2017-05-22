Cajuns Fall in Regional Championship, LSU on to Super Regional
In a Regional plagued by weather delays, Louisiana Softball's season has come to an end after a 5-1 loss to LSU. The Tigers advance to The Tallahassee Regional where they take on host team Florida State next weekend.
