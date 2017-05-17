Boil advisory issued for some Town of...

Boil advisory issued for some Town of Leonville Water System customers

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

The Town of Leonville Water System has issued a boil advisory for certain customers after a 4-inch main water line broke near Opelousas. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it , making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one full minute in a clean container.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The future of Church Point 15 hr Go Putin 8
Big Crystal 15 hr fb friend 11
News Missing Funds investigation at Evangeline Paris... Tue shawn 1
Crooked Sheriff or No ability Tue Michael D 10
Wanda Reed Fontenot Tue Michael 2
Ville Platte fitness May 15 coonie 23
Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ... May 15 Badman666 7
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,174 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC