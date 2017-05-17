Boil advisory issued for some Town of Leonville Water System customers

The Town of Leonville Water System has issued a boil advisory for certain customers after a 4-inch main water line broke near Opelousas. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it , making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one full minute in a clean container.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.