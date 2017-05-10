Average, Median Jump at Equine Sales 2-Year-Old Auction
Equine Sales Co. held its 2-year-olds in training and horses of racing age sale May 9 in Opelousas, Louisiana, and recorded a significant increase in average and median while setting a record high price.
