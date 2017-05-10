Average, Median Jump at Equine Sales ...

Average, Median Jump at Equine Sales 2-Year-Old Auction

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Blood Horse

Equine Sales Co. held its 2-year-olds in training and horses of racing age sale May 9 in Opelousas, Louisiana, and recorded a significant increase in average and median while setting a record high price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chief of Police in Grand Coteau (Aug '06) 12 hr Class 54
The future of Church Point May 8 LamiBilat 7
Big Crystal May 7 Sally 10
lisa crane (May '15) May 6 Cow 2
Barry Bordelon thoughts? May 6 Tbh 2
mom and daughter always seen at walmart and mcd... May 3 countrygirl123 7
News 3 arrested after 2-year-old left in vehicle out... May 3 silver 1
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,720 • Total comments across all topics: 280,926,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC