Audit raises questions about overtime pay for Opelousas Mayor
The Mayor of Opelousas received overtime pay in 2016 that pushed his salary above the amount set by the City Council, which could be a violation of state law, the Legislative Auditor said in a report released today. The investigative audit was conducted in response to complaints received by the LLA.
