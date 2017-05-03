Appeals court: Moran's murder convict...

Appeals court: Moran's murder conviction stands

The Third Circuit Court of Appeal rejected a convicted murderer's appeal, saying there was sufficient evidence to convict him. Hank Moran of Opelousas, who was arrested by police officers who found him standing over his wife's body with a bloody knife, claimed that there wasn't sufficient evidence to convict him - and that the court shouldn't have allowed statements of his dead wife in as evidence.

