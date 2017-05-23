2 people killed in separate crashes
Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/acadiana/2017/05/23/2-people-killed-separate-crashes/102075870/ The first crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 49 near mile marker 26 in St. Landry Parish, according to a release from Louisiana State Police Troop I. The troopers' preliminary investigation revealed that 55-year-old Claude Henson of Delhi was driving southbound on I-49 when for unknown reasons his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Although he was wearing a seat belt, the release states, he sustained critical injuries in the crash.
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|23 hr
|No1spechul
|4
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|May 22
|YepItsMeButAnonym...
|6
|Opelousas Mayor responds to recent audit report...
|May 21
|coast027
|1
|The future of Church Point
|May 19
|Feed Up
|8
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|May 19
|Feed Up
|9
|Missing Funds investigation at Evangeline Paris...
|May 19
|ashamed
|2
|Crooked Sheriff or No ability
|May 16
|Michael D
|10
