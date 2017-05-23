2 people killed in separate crashes

2 people killed in separate crashes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily World

Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/acadiana/2017/05/23/2-people-killed-separate-crashes/102075870/ The first crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 49 near mile marker 26 in St. Landry Parish, according to a release from Louisiana State Police Troop I. The troopers' preliminary investigation revealed that 55-year-old Claude Henson of Delhi was driving southbound on I-49 when for unknown reasons his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Although he was wearing a seat belt, the release states, he sustained critical injuries in the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need some information on Pb man, please! 23 hr No1spechul 4
Need some information on Pb man, please! May 22 YepItsMeButAnonym... 6
News Opelousas Mayor responds to recent audit report... May 21 coast027 1
The future of Church Point May 19 Feed Up 8
Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15) May 19 Feed Up 9
News Missing Funds investigation at Evangeline Paris... May 19 ashamed 2
Crooked Sheriff or No ability May 16 Michael D 10
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC