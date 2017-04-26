Two teachers at Washington Elementary...

Two teachers at Washington Elementary accused of bullying student

Two teachers at Washington Elementary School have been arrested after being accused of bullying an 11-year-old student, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Tracy Gallow, 50, of Opelousas was arrested for malfeasance in office, simple battery, intimidation and interference in school operation.

