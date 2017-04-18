Theft suspect turns self in after see...

Theft suspect turns self in after seeing himself on St. Landry Crime Stoppers

Thursday

Crime Stoppers features a crime of the week every Wednesday on KATC. This week, the crime program featured a theft that happened on March 30, 2017, at Hebert's Boudin & Cracklins located on I-49 North in Opelousas.

Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

