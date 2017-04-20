The day JFK came to Acadiana
For those of us who were around at that time, we can all remember the day President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was shot and killed. The day JFK came to Acadiana For those of us who were around at that time, we can all remember the day President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was shot and killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|Wed
|LamiBilat
|6
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|Tue
|PEACE
|9
|st landry ems vs; acaidian amb. (Dec '06)
|Apr 12
|Crooked company
|69
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|Apr 12
|Concerned Citizen
|13
|Shane cp cop (Feb '16)
|Apr 9
|T Man
|13
|Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09)
|Apr 9
|Heather
|112
|Dwayne Ledoux (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Ronnie
|83
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC