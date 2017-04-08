Teen pedestrian killed in St. Landry ...

Teen pedestrian killed in St. Landry crash

Saturday Apr 8

A 17-year-old Opelousas boy was killed Friday night after being hit by a truck on LA 104 near St. James Avenue.

