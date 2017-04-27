Teachers Arrested After Allegedly Forcing Their Young Students To Fight Each Other
Two elementary school teachers in Opelousas, Louisiana have been arrested for allegedly bullying a young girl and encouraging their students to fight one another. According to KATC , Ann Marie Shelvin has been accused of threatening to fail students who did not fight one of their classmates, and telling the bullied student to "go and kill yourself."
