Student job fair and summer camp expo set April 13 The St. Landry Professionals, St. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/04/11/student-job-fair-and-summer-camp-expo-set-april-13/100331380/ The St. Landry Professionals, St. Landry Parish School Board and Louisiana Workforce Development Board No. 40 will host its inaugural SLP WORKS! Student Job Fair and Summer Camp Expo on April 13 from 8:30 a.m. 2:30 p.m. in the Yambilee Building at 1939 W. Landry St., Opelousas.

