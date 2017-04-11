Student job fair and summer camp expo set April 13
Student job fair and summer camp expo set April 13 The St. Landry Professionals, St. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/04/11/student-job-fair-and-summer-camp-expo-set-april-13/100331380/ The St. Landry Professionals, St. Landry Parish School Board and Louisiana Workforce Development Board No. 40 will host its inaugural SLP WORKS! Student Job Fair and Summer Camp Expo on April 13 from 8:30 a.m. 2:30 p.m. in the Yambilee Building at 1939 W. Landry St., Opelousas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shane cp cop (Feb '16)
|Sun
|T Man
|13
|Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09)
|Apr 9
|Heather
|112
|Dwayne Ledoux (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Ronnie
|83
|Rodney's towing service (Jul '10)
|Apr 8
|RodneySUCKS_2017
|13
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|Apr 8
|BULLIES TAKE LIVES
|7
|Ville Platte fitness
|Apr 5
|coonie
|21
|Tiffany Duvall
|Apr 5
|Concerned
|3
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC