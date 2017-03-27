Standing water affecting roads in St. Landry Parish
US 190 has several areas with standing water. In the curve by Reed Gas on the west end of Opelousas, in front of the Amy Shopping Center in Eunice @ Moosa Blvd, and US 190 @ St. Mary Rd. in the Eunice area.
