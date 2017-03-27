Standing water affecting roads in St....

Standing water affecting roads in St. Landry Parish

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

US 190 has several areas with standing water. In the curve by Reed Gas on the west end of Opelousas, in front of the Amy Shopping Center in Eunice @ Moosa Blvd, and US 190 @ St. Mary Rd. in the Eunice area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ville Platte fitness 9 hr RJD 19
Opelousas Music Thread (Jun '16) Mar 29 HENRY 3
News 3-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in ... Mar 29 Pam 1
Sunny Fried Chicken (Jul '13) Mar 25 Michelle 14
Mexicans in CP (Nov '13) Mar 25 Michelle 48
Concerned Mar 25 Nwks 1
Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09) Mar 23 hmmmm 111
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Landry Parish was issued at April 03 at 3:34AM CDT

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,956 • Total comments across all topics: 280,015,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC