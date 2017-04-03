St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Informatio...

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Information sought in Citgo armed robbery

On March 26, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., an unknown suspects robbed the northside Citgo on Hwy. 182 North in Opelousas.

