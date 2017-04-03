St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Information sought in Citgo armed robbery
On March 26, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., an unknown suspects robbed the northside Citgo on Hwy. 182 North in Opelousas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|15 hr
|Scared
|4
|Ville Platte fitness
|Wed
|coonie
|21
|Tiffany Duvall
|Wed
|Concerned
|3
|Opelousas Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Mar 29
|HENRY
|3
|3-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in ...
|Mar 29
|Pam
|1
|Sunny Fried Chicken (Jul '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|14
|Mexicans in CP (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|48
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC