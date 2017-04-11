She is a go-to source for information...

She is a go-to source for information abouta

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily World

She is a go-to source for information about parish happenings Yvonne Norman and her husband, Keith, were up for a bicycle ride this past Saturday. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/04/11/she-go--source-information-parish-happenings/100325472/ Yvonne Norman and her husband, Keith, were up for a bicycle ride this past Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drainage problems (Jan '09) 3 hr Concerned Citizen 13
Shane cp cop (Feb '16) Sun T Man 13
Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09) Apr 9 Heather 112
Dwayne Ledoux (Mar '13) Apr 9 Ronnie 83
Rodney's towing service (Jul '10) Apr 8 RodneySUCKS_2017 13
pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied Apr 8 BULLIES TAKE LIVES 7
Ville Platte fitness Apr 5 coonie 21
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,551 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC