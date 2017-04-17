See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested April 14-16, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/04/17/see-who-arrested-opelousas/100561410/ Eddie Smith, 100 block of Twisted Oaks Dr., Opelousas, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, two counts of resisting an officer, illegal use of weapons Read or Share this story: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/04/17/see-who-arrested-opelousas/100561410/

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.