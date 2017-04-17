See who was arrested in Opelousas
See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested April 14-16, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/04/17/see-who-arrested-opelousas/100561410/ Eddie Smith, 100 block of Twisted Oaks Dr., Opelousas, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery, two counts of resisting an officer, illegal use of weapons Read or Share this story: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/04/17/see-who-arrested-opelousas/100561410/
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|LamiBilat
|6
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|Tue
|PEACE
|9
|st landry ems vs; acaidian amb. (Dec '06)
|Apr 12
|Crooked company
|69
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|Apr 12
|Concerned Citizen
|13
|Shane cp cop (Feb '16)
|Apr 9
|T Man
|13
|Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09)
|Apr 9
|Heather
|112
|Dwayne Ledoux (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Ronnie
|83
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC