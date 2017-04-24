See who was arrested in Opelousas

Monday Apr 24 Read more: Daily World

See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested April 21-23, 2017: Farice Daigle Jr., 200 block of Henry Drive, Opelousas, driving while intoxicated second offense, reckless operation of a vehicle, battery on a police officer, speeding, resisting an officer Robert Fontenot, 1100 block of West Ash Avenue, Eunice, possession of marijuana, third or more, controlled substance on or near schools, drug paraphernalia Shamus Leday, 100 block of Court Street, Ville Platte, reckless operation of a vehicle, failure to use safety belts, child passenger restraint, operating vehicle without a driver's license, expired motor vehicle inspection

