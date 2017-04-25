Reminiscing with the Class of '65
I recently went to a mini-reunion of some of the guys in my class of 1965 at Opelousas Catholic. Reminiscing with the Class of '65 I recently went to a mini-reunion of some of the guys in my class of 1965 at Opelousas Catholic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|Apr 22
|LamiBilat
|8
|Dwayne Ledoux (Mar '13)
|Apr 21
|RJD
|84
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|Apr 18
|PEACE
|9
|st landry ems vs; acaidian amb. (Dec '06)
|Apr 12
|Crooked company
|69
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|Apr 12
|Concerned Citizen
|13
|Shane cp cop (Feb '16)
|Apr 9
|T Man
|13
|Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09)
|Apr 9
|Heather
|112
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC