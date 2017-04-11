Relay for Life

Relay for Life

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily World

Relay for Life American Cancer Society's Relay for Life held Saturday in Opelousas. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2017/04/11/relay-for-life/100335312/ Cancer survivors march in unison as they celebrate life at the annual American Cancer Society's Relay for Life held Saturday on the grounds of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied 10 hr PB sucks 8
st landry ems vs; acaidian amb. (Dec '06) 21 hr Crooked company 69
drainage problems (Jan '09) Wed Concerned Citizen 13
Shane cp cop (Feb '16) Apr 9 T Man 13
Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09) Apr 9 Heather 112
Dwayne Ledoux (Mar '13) Apr 9 Ronnie 83
Rodney's towing service (Jul '10) Apr 8 RodneySUCKS_2017 13
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,582 • Total comments across all topics: 280,269,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC