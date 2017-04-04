Pedestrian killed in crash on I-49 in Opelousas
UPDATE: At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Opelousas Police Department responded to a pedestrian involved crash on Interstate 49 southbound, south of Harry Guilbeau Rd. On arrival, officers determined that a male pedestrian had been struck by a commercial vehicle when he entered the Interstate from the South Frontage Rd near its intersection with Ventre Blvd. Capt. Mark Guidry with the Opelousas Police Department said the unidentified male was a patient at a nearby behavioral facility and left the facility without being discharged.
