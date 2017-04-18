Opelousas police search for theft sus...

Opelousas police search for theft suspect

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Opelousas police are searching for a male theft suspect who lead officers on a high-speed chase in an attempt to evade arrest. On March 16, investigators with the Opelousas Police Department obtained a warrant of arrest for Morion Semien on charges of unauthorized entry into a place of business and attempted theft after Semien allegedly attempted to steal rims and tires from a Nissan car dealership on the day prior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15) Wed LamiBilat 6
pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied Tue PEACE 9
st landry ems vs; acaidian amb. (Dec '06) Apr 12 Crooked company 69
drainage problems (Jan '09) Apr 12 Concerned Citizen 13
Shane cp cop (Feb '16) Apr 9 T Man 13
Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09) Apr 9 Heather 112
Dwayne Ledoux (Mar '13) Apr 9 Ronnie 83
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC