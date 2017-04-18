Opelousas police search for theft suspect
Opelousas police are searching for a male theft suspect who lead officers on a high-speed chase in an attempt to evade arrest. On March 16, investigators with the Opelousas Police Department obtained a warrant of arrest for Morion Semien on charges of unauthorized entry into a place of business and attempted theft after Semien allegedly attempted to steal rims and tires from a Nissan car dealership on the day prior.
