Opelousas police search for theft suspect

Opelousas police are searching for a male theft suspect who lead officers on a high-speed chase in an attempt to evade arrest. On March 16, investigators with the Opelousas Police Department obtained a warrant of arrest for Morion Semien on charges of unauthorized entry into a place of business and attempted theft after Semien allegedly attempted to steal rims and tires from a Nissan car dealership on the day prior.

