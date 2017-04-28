Opelousas Police arrest 10, issue 19 ...

Opelousas Police arrest 10, issue 19 warrants in "Spring Cleaning" drug bust

Police arrested 10 people today on drug charges in an undercover operation called "Spring Cleaning" that targeted street to mid-level drug trafficking in Opelousas. Chief Donald Thompson said today was just one of several roundups planned for the future in an effort to prosecute suspects who sell illegal narcotics.

