Opelousas Police arrest 10, issue 19 warrants in "Spring Cleaning" drug bust
Police arrested 10 people today on drug charges in an undercover operation called "Spring Cleaning" that targeted street to mid-level drug trafficking in Opelousas. Chief Donald Thompson said today was just one of several roundups planned for the future in an effort to prosecute suspects who sell illegal narcotics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|Jamie
|325
|The future of Church Point
|10 hr
|LamiBilat
|1
|Big Crystal
|20 hr
|Mr Mark friend
|5
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|Sat
|INFIDEL
|13
|Evangeline Downs Casino (Jun '08)
|Apr 27
|Noname12
|142
|RestaurantS in Opelousas
|Apr 27
|Noname12
|2
|Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15)
|Apr 22
|LamiBilat
|8
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC