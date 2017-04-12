One arrested, one sought in alleged druga
Police have arrested one man allegedly in possession of drugs, and are searching for another man who apparently fled the scene, Tuesday. One arrested, one sought in alleged drug possession case Police have arrested one man allegedly in possession of drugs, and are searching for another man who apparently fled the scene, Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|Apr 13
|PB sucks
|8
|st landry ems vs; acaidian amb. (Dec '06)
|Apr 12
|Crooked company
|69
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|Apr 12
|Concerned Citizen
|13
|Shane cp cop (Feb '16)
|Apr 9
|T Man
|13
|Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09)
|Apr 9
|Heather
|112
|Dwayne Ledoux (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Ronnie
|83
|Rodney's towing service (Jul '10)
|Apr 8
|RodneySUCKS_2017
|13
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC