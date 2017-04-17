Louisiana Teens Charged With Horse Theft
Laura Pursnell-Lindsay, public information director for Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM, said the teens ranging, in age from 13 to 16, from St. Landry Parish allegedly took two horses from Dominique's Stockyard, in Opelousas, on April 4. The horses were allegedly physically abused, she said. Acting on a tip and in conjunction with the St. Landry Parish Police Department, LDAF Livestock Brand Commission inspectors recovered the horses and tack.
