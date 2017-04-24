Karcz and Landor / Courtesy of St. Ma...

Karcz and Landor / Courtesy of St. Martin Parish Sheriff office

18 hrs ago

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in located 51-year-old Andrew John Karcz and 39-year-old Thaddious "Slow" Milton Landor both of Breaux Bridge. Karcz was last known to be residing in the 2700 block of Main Hwy., Breaux Bridge and may be in Opelousas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

