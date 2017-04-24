Karcz and Landor / Courtesy of St. Martin Parish Sheriff office
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in located 51-year-old Andrew John Karcz and 39-year-old Thaddious "Slow" Milton Landor both of Breaux Bridge. Karcz was last known to be residing in the 2700 block of Main Hwy., Breaux Bridge and may be in Opelousas.
