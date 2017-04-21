High school, college students hosting anti-bullying form in Washington, La. Saturday
Several colleges and high school students, that make up the group No Risk, No Reward, will be hosting an anti-bullying forum Saturday in the town of Washington. No Risk, No Reward is a faith-based group made up of mostly students who attend Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La.
