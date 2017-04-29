Go and kill yourself,' a Louisiana te...

Go and kill yourself,' a Louisiana teacher told an 11-year-old student, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: The Washington Post

The person responsible, according to investigators, is the girl's seventh-grade teacher, Ann Shelvin, who now faces criminal charges. Another school employee, Tracy Gallow, who replaced Shelvin after she was escorted off school grounds, faces charges for continuing the bullying, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guildroz said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) 1 hr NastyGal 34
Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09) Mon Jamie 325
The future of Church Point Mon LamiBilat 1
Big Crystal Sun Mr Mark friend 5
pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied Apr 29 INFIDEL 13
Evangeline Downs Casino (Jun '08) Apr 27 Noname12 142
RestaurantS in Opelousas Apr 27 Noname12 2
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Landry Parish was issued at May 02 at 9:57AM CDT

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,915 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC