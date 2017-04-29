Go and kill yourself,' a Louisiana teacher told an 11-year-old student, authorities say
The person responsible, according to investigators, is the girl's seventh-grade teacher, Ann Shelvin, who now faces criminal charges. Another school employee, Tracy Gallow, who replaced Shelvin after she was escorted off school grounds, faces charges for continuing the bullying, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guildroz said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|NastyGal
|34
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Jamie
|325
|The future of Church Point
|Mon
|LamiBilat
|1
|Big Crystal
|Sun
|Mr Mark friend
|5
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|Apr 29
|INFIDEL
|13
|Evangeline Downs Casino (Jun '08)
|Apr 27
|Noname12
|142
|RestaurantS in Opelousas
|Apr 27
|Noname12
|2
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC