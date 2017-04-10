Fundraising account set up for Opelousas teen killed over the weekend
A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the Opelouasas teen that was killed over the weekend after he was hit by a vehicle. The crash happened on LA 104 near St. James Avenue on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shane cp cop (Feb '16)
|Sun
|T Man
|13
|Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09)
|Apr 9
|Heather
|112
|Dwayne Ledoux (Mar '13)
|Apr 9
|Ronnie
|83
|Rodney's towing service (Jul '10)
|Apr 8
|RodneySUCKS_2017
|13
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|Apr 8
|BULLIES TAKE LIVES
|7
|Ville Platte fitness
|Apr 5
|coonie
|21
|Tiffany Duvall
|Apr 5
|Concerned
|3
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC