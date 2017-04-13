Five St. Landry Parish teens arrested...

Five St. Landry Parish teens arrested on cruelty, theft charges

Thursday Apr 13

Five St. Landry Parish teens are accused of stealing two horses and tack from Dominique's Stockyard in Opelousas on April 4. Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Livestock Brand Commission say the horses were stolen from the stockyard. Through a tip to law enforcement and in conjunction with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, both horses were recovered.

