Equine Sales Company Catalogs 67 for Upcoming Sale
Equine Sales Company has released a catalog of 67 head for its 2-year-olds in training and horses of racing age sale set for May 9 in Opelousas, La. The breeze show is scheduled for May 7. While the catalog has a strong offering of established stallions, it also stands out for its selection of young sires with promising futures like .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|3 hr
|PB sucks
|5
|Ville Platte fitness
|Apr 5
|coonie
|21
|Tiffany Duvall
|Apr 5
|Concerned
|3
|Opelousas Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Mar 29
|HENRY
|3
|3-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in ...
|Mar 29
|Pam
|1
|Sunny Fried Chicken (Jul '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|14
|Mexicans in CP (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|48
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC