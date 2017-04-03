Cool Schools: Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts
Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts, also known as MACA in Opelousas had a library makeover this school year. With the help of the Lowes Charitable and Educational Foundation grant, MACA was able to outfit the library with all new furniture, making the library the literary hub of the school.
