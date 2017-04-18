Call 337-948-TIPS if you have information on this crime
On March 30, 2017 a customer at Hebert's Boudin & Cracklins located on I-49 North in Opelousas was the victim of a theft. The victim put an envelope containing more than $1,000 dollars in cash on the counter to pay for his items.
