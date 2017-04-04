Arrest made in homicide at Carencro motel
Chief David Anderson said Corey Kennedy, 37, of Opelousas, was arrested last night for the first-degree murder of Michael Todd Lewis, 50, also of Opelousas. Kennedy was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of first-degree murder and unauthorized use of a movable.
