A tribute to Mrs. Boo
A tribute to Mrs. Boo So who was Lillian Bourdier or - as some called her - Mrs. Boo? Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/2017/04/06/tribute-mrs-boo/100086466/ Talking about Opelousas, one can't help but hear the name Miss Lillian mentioned from time to time. For those of us who lived during the time she was with us, we knew how much Miss Lillian loved our town, and how far she was willing to go to make it better.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied
|12 hr
|BULLIES TAKE LIVES
|7
|Ville Platte fitness
|Apr 5
|coonie
|21
|Tiffany Duvall
|Apr 5
|Concerned
|3
|Opelousas Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Mar 29
|HENRY
|3
|3-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in ...
|Mar 29
|Pam
|1
|Sunny Fried Chicken (Jul '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|14
|Mexicans in CP (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|48
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC