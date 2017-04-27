500 seniors gather for Elderly Awaren...

500 seniors gather for Elderly Awareness Seminar

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily World

The quarterly event is sponsored by the Opelousas Police Department and the city of Opelousas and chaired by Gerald Greene, Rachael Fruge-Jones, Laura Balthazar and Carolyn Thomas. See more photos and a video at dailyworld.com and on the Daily World Facebook site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big Crystal 12 hr Freda 1
Evangeline Downs Casino (Jun '08) Thu Noname12 142
RestaurantS in Opelousas Thu Noname12 2
pbhs does not care about our kids being bullied Apr 26 Dave Duke 12
Where is the improvements???? (Jul '15) Apr 22 LamiBilat 8
Dwayne Ledoux (Mar '13) Apr 21 RJD 84
st landry ems vs; acaidian amb. (Dec '06) Apr 12 Crooked company 69
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,742 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC