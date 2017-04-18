5 teens arrested in theft of injured horses
The state Department of Agriculture and Forestry said in a statement that the five teens are from St. Landry Parish and range from 13 to 16 years old. Investigators from the state agency believe the teens stole the horses from a stockyard in Opelousas on April 4. They were arrested April 10 and taken to a juvenile detention center.
