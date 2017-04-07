Hundreds of families and local business leaders will join together on Saturday, May 6th, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM for the 2017 Acadiana March for Babies! March of Dimes are excited to host their 44th annual walk of South Central Louisiana in Lafayette at Girard Park for 2017! This is a BIG year for the March of Dimes, as they are combining Lake Charles, Lafayette, New Iberia and Opelousas walk sites, for the first time, ever! Over TWELVE parishes uniting to raise awareness and funds for research. Online registration is open, on-site registration will be available at Girard Park, beginning at 9:00 AM and the WALK will kick off at 10:00 AM.

