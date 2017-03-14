Three indicted in 2016 Plaisance doub...

Three indicted in 2016 Plaisance double homicde

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily World

Three people were indicted Tuesday for the murder of two Opelousas men last year, District Attorney Earl Taylor said in a news release. Three indicted in 2016 Plaisance double homicde Three people were indicted Tuesday for the murder of two Opelousas men last year, District Attorney Earl Taylor said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) 11 hr I dare you 29
Vacation 13 hr Glen37p 1
Ville Platte fitness Wed Shane or not Shane 15
Loves truck stop (Dec '14) Mon In the Know 8
Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09) Mar 13 Yes 323
Assistant DAS is a CROOK Mar 12 Wrong topic person 9
Carie Johnson ? Mar 11 Ticklemepink 1
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,068 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC