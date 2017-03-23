St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers need...

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating burglary suspects.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

On March 3, 2017, deputies responded to the LaHaye Eye Clinic on 4313 I-49 South Service Road in Opelousas concerning a burglary. Two storage sheds in the back of the business was broken into.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunny Fried Chicken (Jul '13) 7 hr Michelle 14
Mexicans in CP (Nov '13) 7 hr Michelle 48
Concerned 22 hr Nwks 1
Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09) Thu hmmmm 111
Watch your back Mar 23 Knowit 1
Ville Platte fitness Mar 20 Chad 18
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Mar 18 Sad 33
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,820,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC