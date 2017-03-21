St. Landry Homestead to hold Port Barre granda

St. Landry Homestead to hold Port Bar...

St. Landry Homestead to hold Port Barre grand opening

St. Landry Homestead to hold Port Barre grand opening St. Landry Homestead Bank will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration for their new branch. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/2017/03/21/st-landry-homestead-hold-port-barre-grand-opening/99448346/ St. Landry Homestead Bank, in partnership with the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration at 12:30 p.m. March 28 for their new branch located at 341 Saizan Avenue in Port Barre.

