St. Landry Homestead to hold Port Barre granda

St. Landry Homestead Bank, in partnership with the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration at 12:30 p.m. March 28 for their new branch located at 341 Saizan Avenue in Port Barre.

