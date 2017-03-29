St. Landry Crime Stoppers for March 2...

St. Landry Crime Stoppers for March 29, 2017

Detectives are investigating a rash of burglaries and thefts on Harry Guilbeau Road in Opelousas. The burglaries happened between March 19 and 27, 2017.

