St. Landry crawfish farmers begin mil...

St. Landry crawfish farmers begin milling, selling rice

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: NOLA.com

As they do in many a pot and on many a plate in South Louisiana, crawfish and rice have long co-existed on James Rice Farms in Prairie Ronde. In January, however, the farmers began operating Prairie Ronde Rice mill, bagging the grain for retail and commercial sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany Duvall 21 hr Concerned 1
Ville Platte fitness Sun RJD 19
Opelousas Music Thread (Jun '16) Mar 29 HENRY 3
News 3-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in ... Mar 29 Pam 1
Sunny Fried Chicken (Jul '13) Mar 25 Michelle 14
Mexicans in CP (Nov '13) Mar 25 Michelle 48
Concerned Mar 25 Nwks 1
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Landry Parish was issued at April 04 at 11:10AM CDT

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC