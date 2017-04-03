St. Landry crawfish farmers begin milling, selling rice
As they do in many a pot and on many a plate in South Louisiana, crawfish and rice have long co-existed on James Rice Farms in Prairie Ronde. In January, however, the farmers began operating Prairie Ronde Rice mill, bagging the grain for retail and commercial sale.
