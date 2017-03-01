See who was arrested in Opelousas
See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/03/01/see-who-arrested-opelousas/98598786/ Denise Cortez, 690 Rayne Road, Port Barre, interfering with a police investigation, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer Terry Penner, 822 Choctaw Road, Sunset, illegal possession of stolen things, switched license plate, canceled license plate, driving under suspension, motorcycle endorsement required Malcolm Dekerlegand Jr., 346 Lucien Road, Arnaudville, four counts of possession of a CDS schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of a CDS schedule I with intent to distribute, six counts of possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a legend drug, four counts of possession of drug ... (more)
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|5 hr
|Gretta
|7
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Lol
|32
|Bicyc for Chief of Police
|Fri
|LamiBilat
|1
|Levee landing
|Mar 1
|Wandering
|1
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 28
|WTF
|87
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Feb 27
|LamiBilat
|321
|No open containers for Church Point Mardi Gras
|Feb 27
|LamiBilat
|3
