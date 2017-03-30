See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested March 29, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/03/30/see-who-arrested-opelousas/99819556/ Ashley Bellard, 690 Rayne Road, Port Barre, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a person under 17 years of age Ashley Armand, 1987 Highway 742, Port Barre, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV CDS, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a minor Read or Share this story: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/03/30/see-who-arrested-opelousas/99819556/

