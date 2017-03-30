See who was arrested in Opelousas
See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested March 29, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/03/30/see-who-arrested-opelousas/99819556/ Ashley Bellard, 690 Rayne Road, Port Barre, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a person under 17 years of age Ashley Armand, 1987 Highway 742, Port Barre, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV CDS, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a minor Read or Share this story: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/03/30/see-who-arrested-opelousas/99819556/
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opelousas Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Wed
|HENRY
|3
|3-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in ...
|Wed
|Pam
|1
|Sunny Fried Chicken (Jul '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|14
|Mexicans in CP (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|48
|Concerned
|Mar 25
|Nwks
|1
|Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09)
|Mar 23
|hmmmm
|111
|Watch your back
|Mar 23
|Knowit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC