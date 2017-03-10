See who was arrested in Opelousas The following people were arrested Thursday, March 10, 2017: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/03/10/see-who-arrested-opelousas/99022630/ Bryant Edwards, 2187 Highway 167, Opelousas, obstruction of justice, distribution-harmful material/publications-minors, possession of schedule II drugs, six counts of drug paraphernalia George Wiley III, 736 N. Main St., Krotz Springs, encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect, indecent behavior, computer-aided solicitation of a minor Read or Share this story: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/03/10/see-who-arrested-opelousas/99022630/

