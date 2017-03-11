Red Cross helping families displaced by Opelousas apartment fire
American Red Cross responders have been meeting with families affected by Friday night's fire at the Park Vista Apartments in Opelousas to provide comfort, care, and assistance. Red Cross representatives say volunteers have met with more than 15 residents thus far and will continue to offer residents support in the days and weeks to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loves truck stop (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|In the Know
|8
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|Yes
|323
|Ville Platte fitness
|10 hr
|Greta
|12
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|23 hr
|Wrong topic person
|9
|Carie Johnson ?
|Sat
|Ticklemepink
|1
|Bicyc for Chief of Police
|Mar 10
|Hate idiots
|2
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|Mar 7
|I dare you
|26
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC