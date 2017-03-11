Red Cross helping families displaced ...

Red Cross helping families displaced by Opelousas apartment fire

Saturday

American Red Cross responders have been meeting with families affected by Friday night's fire at the Park Vista Apartments in Opelousas to provide comfort, care, and assistance. Red Cross representatives say volunteers have met with more than 15 residents thus far and will continue to offer residents support in the days and weeks to come.

