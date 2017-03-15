Port Barre police receive new protect...

Port Barre police receive new protective vests via Fest for Vests Foundation and donations

Officers received new protective vests that were paid for by the Fest for Vests Foundation, as well as donations from citizens and business owners. Chief Deon Boudreaux says the Fest for Vests Foundation helped raise over $24,000 during the summer of 2016 to purchase body armor for police agencies in St. Landry and Evangeline parishes.

